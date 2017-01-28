Watch This Insane First Person Scooter Video And Try Not To Crap Your PantsTom McParlandToday 10:00amFiled to: ScootersTraffic2087EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn countries where most people commute on scooters or motorcycles, traffic laws seem to be more of a suggestion than a rule. This scooter rider takes on a crazy first person ride that he calls “not that scary” and I almost had a heart attack. Advertisement This video illustrates perfectly that you don’t need a fast bike to get around quickly. This little Honda scooter might not pack a big punch, but the rider makes up for it with a superhuman like situational awareness and balls of steel. What looks to us like an action star trying to escape some bad guys is probably just an everyday commute. Zoinks, Scoot Guy's Dog Rides On The Back Of His Scooter Holding His Umbrella The Would-Be Archenemy Of All Motorcyclists Doesn't Even Mean ItWatch This Guy Go Full Jackie Chan On The Scooter Thief Who Stole His PhoneTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply208 repliesLeave a reply