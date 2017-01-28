In countries where most people commute on scooters or motorcycles, traffic laws seem to be more of a suggestion than a rule. This scooter rider takes on a crazy first person ride that he calls “not that scary” and I almost had a heart attack.

Advertisement

This video illustrates perfectly that you don’t need a fast bike to get around quickly. This little Honda scooter might not pack a big punch, but the rider makes up for it with a superhuman like situational awareness and balls of steel.

What looks to us like an action star trying to escape some bad guys is probably just an everyday commute.