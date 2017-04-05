GIF

An Australian motorcyclist found himself both attacked and saved by a mattress flying off the back of a truck last night. As it appears to be moving season, it’s a good video reminder to tie down your mattress right.

Rider Aaron Wood recounted the incident to The Queensland Times:



“The mattress went under the bike and flipped me up onto my front wheel for about 50m,” he said. “I was lucky that the bloke behind me had time to stop and help. “When I stopped I realised I had torn the grips right off the handlebars - I thought I was a goner for sure. “I have been riding for 20 years and never had something like this happen.”﻿



Watch him shake his fist at the truck. Don’t be that guy. Make sure your shit is strapped down right and proper.