Snakes can jump.

Not all snakes are poisonous, and almost all of them go out of their way to stay away from you. But 100 percent are scary and there’s no way I would stay as cool as this guy if one jumped at me while I was motorcycling.

Looks like the long slithery thing in this video was enjoying what was probably some very warm asphalt when its nap was disturbed by a biker. Is starts crossing the road, then pow!, a mother fucking snake in the mother fucking air.

Can you imagine if it caught the biker in the leg? Or got caught up in his spokes? Ick. Yikes. Yowza. I’m shivering just thinking about it.

When I used to ride in Australia, a wild country ruled by serpents, I actually only saw one snake and it was from the safety of a truck. So obviously I didn’t get properly desensitized to the things.

Stay safe out there, and watch the road real carefully now!

