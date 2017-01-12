GIF

Yes, it basically feels like 21 Jump Street on motorcycles. But I’m completely OK with that.

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, friend of Jalopnik Dax Shepard and Michael Pena rode directly into the studio (well, Pena was trailered in, but that’s the joke) on their CHP bikes dressed as Ponch and Jon. Then they debuted the trailer for the new movie, due out this March.

Here’s the big debut:

CHiPs is, of course, a remake of the NBC motorcycle cop drama series that ran in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Like the aforementioned 21 Jump Street—which I will admit I loved—this new one goes way over the top on explosions and dick jokes, more than the original show ever did. But hey, it looks fun! I’ll definitely go see it.

What did you think of the trailer?