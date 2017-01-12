The New CHiPS Movie Is Going To Be Hilarious And The Trailer Is ProofPatrick GeorgeToday 8:49amFiled to: CHiPSJimmy Kimmel LiveDax ShepardTrailer FrenzyTrailers1858EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Yes, it basically feels like 21 Jump Street on motorcycles. But I’m completely OK with that. Advertisement Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, friend of Jalopnik Dax Shepard and Michael Pena rode directly into the studio (well, Pena was trailered in, but that’s the joke) on their CHP bikes dressed as Ponch and Jon. Then they debuted the trailer for the new movie, due out this March. Here’s the big debut:CHiPs is, of course, a remake of the NBC motorcycle cop drama series that ran in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Like the aforementioned 21 Jump Street—which I will admit I loved—this new one goes way over the top on explosions and dick jokes, more than the original show ever did. But hey, it looks fun! I’ll definitely go see it.What did you think of the trailer?Recommended Stories Watch The New Trailer About The Most Dangerous Race In The WorldFirst Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Man From UNCLE Is Stylish As HellHoly Ponch And John! There's A New CHiPS Movie ComingPatrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply185 repliesLeave a reply