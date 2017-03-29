The Gods Smiled Upon Motorcyclist Flipping Over Guardrail; He Lives; Holy Shit WhatKristen LeeToday 11:17amFiled to: CrashesWTFMiracles992EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGIF I saw this video and went to myself, “That dude is dead, for sure.” And then he wasn’t! I was so happy to be wrong.AdvertisementDavid Park was riding with a friend on Angeles Crest Highway when the friend suddenly flipped over the guardrail and tumbled out of sight, reports NBC Los Angeles. “At that split moment when I saw him go over the trees and down the cliff, I thought he was dead because I didn’t know what was down there,” Park said.Park’s head-mounted GoPro footage shows the crash and him hurrying down the mountain to find his friend who survived the ordeal! He was airlifted from the scene and treated for a fractured shoulder.AdvertisementNBC notes that the emergency responders were surprised that his injuries were not more serious and that Park is out of the hospital and “in good spirits.”Angeles Crest Highway, outside of Los Angeles, is a haven for drivers and riders alike, but it’s by no means an easy road to tame. There are countless decreasing radius turns and sheer dropoffs. Careful Out There Let This Awful Motorcycle Wreck Be A Reminder To Check That Blind Spot The CHP Asks You To Kindly Not Jump Over Freeways On Your Motorcycle Watch This Ninja Motorcyclist Crash Into And Ride On A Speeding CarKristen Leekristen@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply99 repliesLeave a reply