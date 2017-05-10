The 1980s and ’90s rivalry between Wayne Rainey and Kevin Schwantz was one of the greatest in the history of motorcycle racing. With his hot lapping days behind him now, he instead runs the MotoAmerica series, where he wants to see the same fierce competitive energy in up-and-coming riders. And it’s starting to look like he’ll get his wish.
Racing Is Better When The Competitors Hate Each Other
