Never Finance Your First Motorcycle
You’ve done your research. You’ve test-ridden all sorts of motorcycles. You know what you want. So now you’re checking your credit score and seeing what kind of interest rate you can start making payments on your first bike. Great idea, right? Not at all, actually.