Cats are great. Cats in trucks, on scooters, in cars, on public transit, on race carson dashboards, in calendarson Porsches or on motorcycles are even better. Look at those kitty-sized helmets!

Advertisement

Don’t you just love your feline friends?

Hat tip to CarScoops!

Recommended Stories

Kitten Survives 300 Miles Inside Car Bumper, Becomes Cover Of Royal Navy Calendar 
The Cat Is In The Truck
Scooter Cat