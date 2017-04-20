The lucky rider in question. Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

Pull & Bear Aspar Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista got a surprise question in the fan question time during today’s MotoGP of the Americas press conference. The fan in question was his girlfriend Grace Barroso, and her question got a bit of a surprised blush.



Barroso’s question: “Alvaro, will you marry me?



Bautista had already asked Barroso the same question before MotoGP’s previous race in Argentina, and she already said yes. Just to confirm that the plans were still on, he answered “we will marry” today.



I SEE BLUSHING! That’s a blush. Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

Say it with me now: awwwwwww.

