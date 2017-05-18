Motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden, who was struck by a car yesterday in Italy while cycling, is now said to be in critical condition and in a medically induced coma, reports the BBC.

An update on his condition from RedBull reads:

Advertisement

“Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical. The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage. The prognosis remains reserved.”

He is being treated at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Hayden was in Italy for the FIM Superbike World Championship. He was training on a bicycle along the Rimini coastline when he was hit.

Hayden is the 2006 MotoGP world champion. More information on this as we get it.