Nicky Hayden at the FIM Superbike World Championship race in Italy over the weekend. Photo credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Stringer/Getty Images

The most recent American-born motorcycle racer to win a MotoGP World Championship in 2006, Nicky Hayden, is said to be in serious condition after being hit by a car while cycling in Italy, Fox Sports reports.

The FIM Superbike World Championship said in a statement that Hayden, in Italy for the series’ race weekend at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, was hit while training on a bicycle along the Rimini coastline on Wednesday afternoon. Hayden, currently 13th in his standings, was taken directly to the hospital by an ambulance called to the scene.



The damage to the Peugeot that hit Hayden. Photo credit: Tommaso Torri/ANSA via AP

The World Superbike release did not allude to Hayden’s condition, nor did the report by the Associated Press.



Hayden’s bike lies next to the roadway after being hit. Photo credit: Tommaso Torri/ANSA via AP

Hayden’s Red Bull Honda team said in a tweet that the only thing the team can confirm “is that Nicky was involved in an incident while cycling” and is in a local hospital, but Fox Sports reports that Hayden is “said to be in serious condition with severe chest and head trauma.”



This post will be updated when further details on Hayden’s condition become available.