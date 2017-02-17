(Image Credit: FXX/YouTube)

360-degree “virtual reality” YouTube videos are lame and gimmicky most of the time. But come on, I know you’re not about to turn down the opportunity to be part of Project Badass.

For those of you unfamiliar with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, I’m not really sure where to start. Basically, it’s a show about five friends that hate each other? And everyone is terrible? Pretty sure it’s a documentary of the universal human experience of somesort.

When you join the gang in this clip, you’ve been roped into one of Mac’s ill-conceived Jackass-inspired Project Badass videos. Hilarity ensues. Also, death.