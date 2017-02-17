Jump A Motorcycle And Die With The Jabronis From It's Always Sunny In PhiladelphiaAndrew P Collins36 minutes agoFiled to: TVStunts111EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Image Credit: FXX/YouTube) 360-degree “virtual reality” YouTube videos are lame and gimmicky most of the time. But come on, I know you’re not about to turn down the opportunity to be part of Project Badass.For those of you unfamiliar with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, I’m not really sure where to start. Basically, it’s a show about five friends that hate each other? And everyone is terrible? Pretty sure it’s a documentary of the universal human experience of somesort. Advertisement When you join the gang in this clip, you’ve been roped into one of Mac’s ill-conceived Jackass-inspired Project Badass videos. Hilarity ensues. Also, death.TV for your watching.The Other Reason To Stop Watching Top Gear Is BackWe Talked To Clarkson And May About Life, Cars, The Grand Tour And The U.S. Election A Beautiful Ode To What Adventure Motorcycling Is All AboutAndrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah! • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRReply11 repliesLeave a reply