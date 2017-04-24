Going pro usually doesn’t involve scouring Craigslist, but when Peter Olivier read Bill Caswell’s tale of racing a $500 Craigslist beater against professional rally teams, he figured he could do the same on two wheels. Olivier’s $1,600 Craigslist bike held up through all six Pro Supermoto races in 2016, putting him on television and even on the same track as Ken Block.
How One Pro Rider Did A Whole Season On A $1,600 Craigslist Bike
