As can be expected when a person rides 170 mph on the back of a MotoAmerica racing bike, the experience is still fresh on my mind a month after doing it. And, because I’m in the media center for the MotoAmerica and MotoGP weekend out here at Circuit of The Americas, all I’m seeing are bikes racing around the same circuit I got volunteered to be terrified around.

The flashbacks just keep coming. I keep seeing myself, back out there, face too close to the asphalt for comfort and hands holding on for my dear life. I will not get over that thrill ride for a very long time.

Oh, great. Now they’re showing on-board footage—the “butt cam,” as our Stef Schrader likes to call it—on the big screen during practice. It keeps getting worse. Someone please save me from this nightmare of flashbacks.

I should not have come here. This was a mistake.