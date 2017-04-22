There are a lot of motorcycles riding around at Circuit of The Americas this weekend, and I’ve got to say, they are really stressing me out. Do these people know how fast these bikes are? Do they know how scary it is to ride on the back of one? Do they know that they’re giving me flashbacks? Obviously they do not.
All Of These Motorcycles Are Really Stressing Me Out
